Nigeria’s travel body NANTA enrols travel platform amid sector shake-up

By Esther Onyegbula

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has certified Move9ja, a digital travel and mobility platform, into its membership, in a move seen as strengthening regulatory compliance and credibility within Nigeria’s aviation and transport ecosystem.

The development, which took effect on August 1, 2025, formally places Move9ja under the umbrella of the country’s foremost travel agencies’ body, barely six months after the company launched operations in February.

Founded to provide both domestic and international flight bookings alongside ride-hailing services, Move9ja’s membership of NANTA is expected to deepen its collaboration with industry stakeholders and enhance adherence to global best practices in travel services.

Speaking on the admission, the Chief Executive Officer of Move9ja, Mr. Sunday A. Adeniran, described it as “a meaningful milestone,” stressing that it signals the company’s commitment to customer trust and long-term participation in the industry.

“This membership strengthens our foundation as we continue to improve the way Nigerians book and experience travel, both locally and globally,” he said.

NANTA, which serves as the regulatory body for licensed travel agents across the country, has consistently emphasised compliance, accountability, and service integrity in the sector. Industry analysts note that the inclusion of a relatively new entrant like Move9ja reflects both the dynamism of the travel market and the association’s openness to innovative platforms.

The move is also expected to bolster confidence among customers, particularly at a time when Nigeria’s travel sector is grappling with concerns around transparency, safety, and customer satisfaction.