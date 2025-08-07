Nigeria’s rising music prodigy, Ice King Ochacho, eyes global dominance

By Benjamin Njoku

The Nigerian music scene is abuzz with excitement as 12-year-old Ice King Ochacho emerges as one of Africa’s most promising young stars. With his infectious beats, confident lyrical delivery, and undeniable charisma, the rising prodigy is quickly making a name for himself both locally and internationally.

Hailing from Otukpo in Benue State, Ice King—born to real estate mogul King Mohamed Adah, popularly known as Ochacho—began freestyling and rapping at the age of seven. Influenced by a mix of Afrobeat, hip-hop, rap, and dancehall, he has carved out a unique sound that resonates with young audiences across Nigeria. His growing fanbase has dubbed him the “Wonder Kid.”

His big break came when a freestyle video went viral on social media, garnering thousands of views and catching the attention of producers and fans beyond Nigeria. Since then, he has released several singles, including E Choke and a remix of Ochacho Money featuring Teni, among others.

Despite his young age, Ice King has already shared the stage with top Nigerian acts such as Davido, Monica Ogah, Peruzzi, LadiPoe, D’banj, Zlatan, and 2Baba. In 2021, he earned a co-sign from Davido, who praised his talent and potential.

“He has the talent to become the new kid on the block. With dedication and hard work, he’s going to take over,” Davido said.

Currently working with one of Nigeria’s top producers, Ice King has a slate of new songs set for release in the coming months. His team is optimistic about his upward trajectory in the industry.

Amidst the growing spotlight, Ice King remains grounded, prioritizing education alongside his music. His family and management have made it clear that school remains a key focus.

“Music is my dream, but education is my power,” he said in a recent interview. “I want to show other kids that you can chase your goals and still stay in school.”

With aspirations to perform on international stages and collaborate with globally renowned artists, Ice King is on a mission to become one of Africa’s youngest musical exports.

“I want to be the youngest African to go global,” he declared. “I want the world to hear what Africa’s kids have to say.”

As he continues his journey, Ice King stands out as a symbol of youthful talent, ambition, and determination—an artist to watch as he sets his sights on global stardom.