Nigeria’s Prof. Ademola Adenle wins inaugural global M.S. Swaminathan Award for Food and Peace

Nigerian scholar and sustainability leader Professor Ademola Adenle has made history as the first recipient of the World Academy of Sciences – M.S. Swaminathan Award for Food and Peace, a prestigious new international honour presented by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, during the M.S. Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in New Delhi.

Widely described as a “mini Nobel Peace Prize,” the award was created by The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) in memory of the late Professor M.S. Swaminathan, the “Father of India’s Green Revolution.”

Swaminathan’s pioneering work not only transformed India’s food systems but also inspired agricultural innovations that have benefited millions across the developing world.

Prof. Adenle, who serves as Senior Special Adviser on Agricultural Innovation in Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Agriculture, was recognised for his groundbreaking contributions to food security, climate justice, and the empowerment of vulnerable communities. His work spans agricultural innovation policy, biosciences, renewable energy, and public health, with a deep commitment to delivering practical solutions for rural and marginalised populations in Africa and beyond.

“Receiving this award is an incredible honour,” said Prof. Adenle. “As the son of a smallholder farmer, I grew up witnessing the challenges of low productivity and rural poverty. This recognition strengthens my resolve to use science and innovation to transform agriculture, improve livelihoods, and build a more sustainable future.”

Looking ahead, Prof. Adenle will launch a Women in Biosciences Initiative aimed at boosting rural agricultural productivity through training, entrepreneurship, and technology adoption. The initiative will also address critical public health concerns—such as malnutrition and waterborne diseases—and combat energy poverty through renewable energy solutions, especially solar power. This work will be implemented in partnership with the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation in both Africa and Asia, advancing the broader mission championed by Prof. Swaminathan of linking science with social equity.

The M.S. Swaminathan Award for Food and Peace honours individuals from developing nations whose work brings transformative change to food security, sustainable agriculture, and peacebuilding. In his remarks, Prime Minister Modi lauded the laureates as “beacons of hope” for their dedication to solving humanity’s most urgent challenges.

Prof. Adenle’s achievement underscores the rising influence of African scientists in shaping global sustainability agendas. His policy advocacy calls for climate-resilient farming, equitable technology access, robust rural infrastructure, and financing mechanisms to empower farmers—especially women and youth.

“The Global South faces enormous challenges in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” Prof. Adenle noted. “But with investment in science and innovation, strong partnerships, and inclusive policies, we can accelerate progress. I dedicate this award to smallholder farmers and rural communities whose resilience continues to inspire me.”

This recognition not only cements Prof. Adenle’s place as a global leader in sustainability science—it is also a rallying call for governments, development agencies, and researchers to work together toward a more food-secure, equitable, and sustainable world.