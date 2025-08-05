Nigeria’s oil giant charts a new course

By Nwike Nwandu

Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, historically mired in inefficiency and opacity, is at a critical turning point. The appointment of Engr. Bashir “Bayo” Ojulari as Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited signals a new era, one defined by professionalism, transparency, and significant structural reform.

Ojulari, a veteran with 34 years in the industry, brings proven leadership from his tenure at Shell Nigeria Exploration & Production Company (SNEPCo), where he drove a 20% increase in production and reduced operating costs by 30%. His selection by President Bola Tinubu demonstrates an explicit commitment to competence over patronage, an essential shift for attracting international investors and stabilizing the nation’s economic backbone.

Since stepping into office, Ojulari has already initiated transformative reforms. Nigeria’s oil production, languishing previously around 1.2 million barrels per day (mbpd), rebounded to approximately 1.8 mbpd by August 2025, thanks to robust anti-theft measures and improved infrastructure reliability. Notably, pipeline availability reached an unprecedented 97%, enhancing investor confidence significantly.

Ojulari has also tackled the revival of domestic refining capacities once a political hot potato, by aiming to restart operations at the Warri and Port Harcourt refineries. These moves promise to stabilize fuel prices, reduce import dependency, and generate substantial domestic employment. Additionally, the decision to resume monthly financial disclosures after a three-year silence underscores a commitment to accountability and transparency, aligning NNPC’s practices with international standards.

Attracting investment remains central to Ojulari’s strategy. With mandates to secure $30 billion by 2027 and $60 billion by 2030, the leadership team plans decisive actions, including imminent Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) on projects worth billions. involves fast-tracking long-delayed projects. Notably, NNPC under Ojulari has announced plans to take Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) on four major oil and gas projects by Q4 2025 . These include the Ntokon offshore oil development (OML 102), a production expansion in OML 29, new gas development projects in OMLs 30/42, and the large-scale Brass Methanol & Fertilizer project. Greenlighting these projects is expected to unlock billions of dollars in foreign direct investment and create thousands of jobs in the coming years.

They represent not merely economic transactions but strategic initiatives aimed at shifting Nigeria’s energy sector towards sustainable profitability and away from overreliance on crude exports.

However, the road to reform is never smooth. Resistance from entrenched interests benefiting from past inefficiencies has emerged through misinformation campaigns and unfounded allegations against Ojulari. These challenges underline the broader political battle within Nigeria between progressive reformers committed to transparency and entrenched interests seeking to preserve the status quo. Despite these hurdles, the President and Ojulari remain committed, and early indications of improved transparency and accountability offer hope that integrity and progress will prevail.

Ojulari has fortified his vision with a stellar team. CFO Adedapo Segun’s financial acumen has been instrumental in implementing stringent fiscal controls and securing financing essential for large-scale projects. Additionally, the appointment of seasoned professionals like Adesuwa Dozie and Udobong Ntia ensures deep technical expertise combined with managerial excellence, setting a new standard for governance in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

This reshaped NNPC is crucial not just economically, but politically. Achieving President Tinubu’s ambitious targets, lifting oil output significantly, ensuring fuel self-sufficiency, and maximizing gas resources, is key to national stability. These goals will require sustained discipline and transparency that the current reforms promise.

Nigeria now stands at a crossroads: embrace these transformative changes or remain trapped in the pitfalls of inefficiency. Ojulari’s bold reforms have already sparked optimism among global investors and Nigerian citizens alike. For a nation long synonymous with missed opportunities in its oil wealth, these changes represent more than economic reform they signal a fundamental reorientation of Nigeria’s strategic priorities toward growth, transparency, and sustainable prosperity.

*Nwandu, an oil industry expert, writes from Warri