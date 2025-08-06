Nigeria’s oil and gas sector remains catalyst to drive industrialisation – NESG

….as NES #31 Pre-Summit Dialogue charts path forward

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, Tuesday, maintained that Nigeria’s oil and gas sector remains catalyst to drive industrialisation.

This was stated at a high-level Pre-Summit dialogue under the theme ‘Unlocking Industrial Growth Series: The Evolving Oil and Gas Ecosystem’.

The session brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and academic experts to explore how Nigeria can leverage its oil and gas resources to accelerate industrialisation, innovation, and inclusive growth.

While declaring the session open, the Private Sector Co-Chair, NESG Industrial Policy Commission,

Engr Mansur Ahmed, underscored the timeliness of the dialogue.

Ahmed also noted that as Nigeria’s reform agenda gains momentum, the conversation is critical for shaping strategies that can move the nation closer to industrialisation.

He said: “The discussions today will enrich the dialogue at NES #31 and take Nigeria a step forward toward building an industrial economy.”

However, the Thematic Lead, Oil and Gas Thematic Group, NESG, Kelvin Emmanuel, setting the context, asserted that despite some progress, Nigeria continues to lag behind its peers.

According to Emmanuel, Nigeria ranks 8th on Africa’s Industrialisation Index (2024) and 98th globally on UNIDO’s Competitive Industrial Performance Index (2022), with a Manufacturing Value Added (MVA) per capita of only $216 compared to South Africa ($645) and Egypt ($524).

“Rather than driving technology-led industrialisation, oil wealth has entrenched an extractive model of development”, he said.

Meanwhile, he called for reforms that aligns with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and continental frameworks such as the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

The Senior Researcher at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies and Co-Thematic Lead, Mining, NESG Industrial Policy Commission, Laura Ani, stressed the urgency of bold reforms.

“Nigeria stands at a crossroads. The oil and gas sector must transition from being a revenue source to becoming an engine of industrial transformation.

“This requires aligning resource management with coordinated industrial and innovation policies”, Ani asserted.

Also in another remark, the First Academic Head of Department, Geology and Mining, University of Abuja, Dr. Aminu Isyaku, said there the need for a Triple Helix Model—a structured partnership between government, industry, and academia.

“R&D is not a luxury but a necessity. To transform our oil and gas sector into a driver of industrialisation, we must embed value-adding processes, deepen local content, and align curricula with industry needs”, Isyaku said.

Meanwhile, speaking from an industry standpoint, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Zigma Limited, Funmi Ogbue, called for stronger private sector leadership.

Drawing lessons from Norway’s oil sector, Ogbue stressed the importance of policy consistency, long-term contracting, R&D investment, and export promotion.

She said, “True transformation requires integrated, sustained collaboration between government, industry, and research. Fragmented or politically driven efforts will not deliver the industrialisation Nigeria urgently needs.”

Adding a regulatory perspective, the Associate Professor, Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Dr Taiwo Ogunleye, emphasized that Nigeria does not necessarily need new oil and gas laws.

“Our challenge is not passing new legislation but fully implementing the Petroleum Industry Act. Sections on indigenous growth, licensing, R&D, and infrastructure, if properly enforced, can provide the backbone for industrial transformation”, Ogunleye said.

The dialogue ended with a shared commitment to advancing a robust industrial policy framework that positions Nigeria’s oil and gas sector as a springboard for high-tech, value-adding industrialisation, while ensuring alignment with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

This Pre-Summit dialogue is part of the build-up to the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #31), themed “The Reform Imperative: Building a Prosperous and Inclusive Nigeria by 2030.” NES #31 will be held from October 6–8, 2025, at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.