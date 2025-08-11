Nigeria’s non-oil exports surge to $3.225bn in first half of 2025 — NEPC

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has announced that the country generated $3.225 billion from non-oil exports in the first half of 2025, marking a 19.59% increase compared to the $2.696 billion recorded during the same period in 2024.

Executive Secretary of the NEPC, Nonye Ayeni, disclosed this in Abuja, attributing the growth to economic reforms implemented under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, as well as the strategic policy direction of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole.

According to Ayeni, the spike in global demand for Nigerian-made goods also played a significant role in boosting export performance.

“I’m glad to inform you that non-oil exports in the first half of 2025 were valued at $3.225 billion, reflecting a 19.59% increase from the $2.696 billion recorded in the same period of 2024,” she said.

She further noted that export volume rose to 4.404 million metric tonnes, up from 3.38 million metric tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

Ayeni stated that a total of 236 different products, ranging from agricultural to manufactured goods, were exported to markets across Africa and beyond within the review period.

“This achievement aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the policy thrust of Minister Oduwole in transforming the non-oil export sector,” she added.