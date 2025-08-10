Nigeria’s non-oil exports hit $3.225bn in half-year 2025 – NEPC DG

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has announced that the country’s non-oil exported products in the first half of 2025 were valued at $3.225 billion.

Director-General of the council, Mrs. Nonye Ayeni, disclosed this to the media while presenting a report on the first half of 2025 Non-Oil Export Performance in Abuja on Sunday.

Ayeni stated that the report aimed to provide a comprehensive overview of the council’s achievements, challenges, and prospects.

“I am pleased to inform you that non-oil products exported in the first half of 2025 were valued at 3.225 billion dollars.

“This shows an increase of 19.59 per cent as against the sum of 2.696 billion dollars recorded for the first half of the year 2024.

“The volume also increased to 4.04 million metric tonnes, compared to the 3,83 million metric tonnes for the same period of 2024,” she said.

The director-general recalled that in April, Nigeria’s non-oil products exports in the first quarter of 2025 recorded a significant value of $1.791 billion.

She said that the figure represented a 24.75 percent increase over the $1.436 billion reported in the first quarter of 2024.

Ayeni stated that the volume also increased to 2.416 million metric tonnes, representing a 24.3 percent increase from the 1.937 million metric tonnes recorded in the first quarter of 2024.

She further stated that a total of 236 different products were exported in the first half of the year.

This, the director-general said, represented an increase of 16.83 percent compared to the 202 distinct products exported in the first half of 2024.

She stated that the products exported included agricultural commodities, extractive industries, as well as manufactured and semi-processed products.

“However, it is pertinent to state that the non-oil export of Nigerian products is gradually diversifying from traditional agriculture exports to semi-manufactured products,” she said.

Ayeni noted that based on the data received from Pre-shipment Inspection Agents (PIAs), of the top 20 products exported in the first half of this year, cocoa beans were the highest

She stated that the product accounted for 34.88 percent of the total export value compared to 23.18 percent for the same period in 2024.

“Urea/fertiliser came second with 17.65 per cent as against 13.78 per cent for the first half of 2024,” she added.

The director-general stated that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has facilitated wider market access and tariff relief for Nigerian exporters.

She also mentioned that the council had various export intervention programs, including capacity-building in quality and standards, packaging and labeling, export documentation, and certifications.

“During the period under review, the council also facilitated market access and market linkage programmes for our exporting companies, thereby giving their products more visibility in the global market.

“The growth in value-added exports improved earnings, as more exporters are now imbuing the culture of value addition to their products.

“The rising demand from emerging economies, such as India, Brazil, Vietnam and Africa have, however, increased Nigeria’s non-oil export volumes and diversity,” she said.

Ayeni expressed the council’s commitment to working with the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, as well as other relevant stakeholders, to sustain the strong performance by increasing the volume and value of non-oil exports from Nigeria.

The efforts, she said, were in alignment with the President Bola Tinubu-led administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the policy drive of the ministry.

