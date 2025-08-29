Nigeria’s NDC 3 is blueprint for inclusive, resilient, low-carbon development – Experts

A cross section of climate experts and development partners have appraised Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions 3.0 and described it as a step in the right direction.

They made the assertion at the National Stakeholders’ NDC 3.0 Validation Workshop organised by the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) in Abuja to present update of Nigeria’s NDCs in preparation for the National Executive’s approval and eventual submission to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The event was held on August 27, 2025, with stakeholders from across multiple sectors as a hybrid engagement.

Resident Representative of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Nigeria, Mrs. Varsha Redkar-Palepu who was also at the event described the NDC 3.0 as sharper in emission reduction target and deeper in integration of critical segments of the society including the youth, women and sub-national voices.

Redkar-Palepu explained that Nigeria’s journey through NDC 1.0 and 2.0 has laid a strong foundation even as she pointed out that the validation of Nigeria’s NDC 3.0 is a pivotal moment and a milestone that reflects Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to climate action and its leadership in shaping a sustainable future for Africa and the world.

She maintained that Africa, though contributing the least to global emissions, remains disproportionately vulnerable to climate shocks. Yet, it is also a continent of immense potential – rich in natural resources, youthful energy, and innovative spirit. Even with this, she stressed that Nigeria, as the largest economy and most populous nation in Africa, carries a unique responsibility and opportunity to lead by example.

In the same vein, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Finance and Stakeholder Engagement, Ibrahim Abdullahi Shelleng said that the third version of the NDC is designed to respond to the outcomes of the first Global Stocktake under the Paris Agreement, and builds on lessons learned, identifies where there is need to do more, and sets a clear pathway for stronger mitigation and adaptation action across Nigeria’s economy.

He maintained that under the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria is committed to inclusive growth, economic transformation, and social development—objectives that align seamlessly with our environmental and climate goals.

“As we unveil and deliberate on Nigeria’s NDC 3.0, it is important to underscore that this document is not just a climate commitment—it is a developmental blueprint. It reflects our national priorities in energy transition, agriculture, waste management, and resilient infrastructure, all of which are central pillars of the Tinubu administration’s policy direction”.

In his opening remarks, Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Barr. Teni Majekodunmi called on global partners, particularly developed countries to honour their commitments under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement, particularly in the areas of technology transfer and support for innovation in developing countries.

Majekodunmi stressed the importance of localizing innovation by building the capacity of Nigerian entrepreneurs, researchers, and start-ups to develop technologies suited to the nation’s climate realities.

At the event, Yakubu Kolo, a conservation expert said that the states hold a central role in both design and implementation, and called for access to finance for states.

Kolo, who is Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Niger State, acknowledged that the process of developing NDC 3.0 has shown committed efforts to course-correct and be inclusive, participatory, and people-centered.

He noted that Nigeria’s NDC 3.0 must set clear ambition that reflects leadership, embed stronger adaptation strategies, and ensure financing is both practical and accessible to states.

He affirmed that the NDC must be ambitious, inclusive, and credible, and must reflect the important contributions of the subnational as the burden bearer of climate change vulnerabilities.

Attendees included representatives from UNDP, Africa Development Bank (AfDB), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Youth Constituency, German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ), United Nation Women, Global Disability Green Initiatives (GDGI), International Labour Organisation (ILO), the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), as well as NGOs/CSOs.