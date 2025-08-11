Nigeria’s July oil output hits 1.8 million bpd — NUPRC

MOSOP rejects oil resumption talks, demands 20% royalty for Ogoni development

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

LAGOS—The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, has announced that Nigeria’s oil production exceeded 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in July.

Gbenga Komolafe, Commission Chief Executive of the NUPRC, disclosed this yesterday at the opening of the Society of Petroleum Engineers conference in Lagos.

He said: “The Commission is pursuing the Project 1 MMBOPD Incremental initiative with modest gains recorded owing to the multi-stakeholder collaborative approach adopted. We are pleased to report that we achieved a peak production of 1.8 MMBOPD last month, with an average production rate of 1.78 MMBOPD.

“As part of our commitment towards sustainable production, the Commission is optimising the Maximum Efficient Rate (MER) framework, addressing produced water management, and aligning operational shutdowns and turnaround maintenance schedules to ensure minimal production disruptions. Given the above and with the concerted efforts of all, the presidential mandate on production increase is well within reach.”

On his part, Mr. Bayo Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, urged Nigeria and other African nations to chart their own course in the global energy transition.

Delivering his keynote address virtually at the event themed Building a Sustainable Energy Future: Leveraging Technology, Supply Chain, Human Resources and Policy, Ojulari stressed the need to embrace technology, foster cross-border alliances, and invest in human capital.

He said: “We must recognise the future of energy is neither linear nor pre-determined; it is shaped by the decisions we make, how we intentionally engage, strategically invest, and boldly embrace innovations. Energy transition must not be imposed; it must be contextualised, just, and negotiated. Many of our people are yet to attain basic energy access.

“Our approach must be balanced and anchored on energy justice. We must deepen alliances across regional lines, foster robust and transparent dialogue among government, industry players, financiers, multilateral institutions, technology leaders, civil society, and our youths. Innovation must be embraced not as buzz words but as strategic enablers to achieve net-zero targets without compromising energy access.

“Large resources and infrastructure will be required to meet Africa’s energy needs. We must derisk our environment by improving governance, streamlining regulatory frameworks, honouring contracts, and ensuring a transparent fiscal system.

Leveraging blended finance and climate-resilient funds will attract strategic investors with long-term commitments. This is a call for joint stewardship to create credible, attractive, and future-focused investment environments.”