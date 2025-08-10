Nigeria’s Electricity Act 2023: Promise overshadowed by structural peril

Electricity

By ADETAYO ADEGBENLE

While the Electricity Act 2023 fulfills a constitutional mandate by granting states legal authority to regulate electricity, this decentralisation harbours significant risks. Merely transferring power is insufficient; successful implementation demands robust institutional capacity, coordination mechanisms, and legal harmonisation. Without these, the Act risks fragmenting Nigeria’s electricity market rather than empowering it inclusively.

A core concern is regulatory fragmentation. Granting autonomy to 37 states invites high regulatory transaction costs. PwC(PriceWaterhouseCoopers) warns this could distort markets and fuel unhealthy interstate rivalry, fracturing the national landscape. Mondaq Limited, a content aggregator service in the legal industry, highlights that multi-state operators—GENCOs, DisCos, and IPPs—face soaring compliance costs and operational delays due to redundant licensing. Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC’s Legal Commissioner further cautions that conflicting tariff orders and misaligned regulations could destabilise grid operations and deter investors. By decentralising prematurely—without establishing national frameworks or regional templates—the Act risks creating isolated regulatory silos that confuse consumers and inflate costs for developers.

Compounding this is the stark reality of states’ institutional capacity gaps. Many lack the financial resources, technical expertise, or human capital to manage electricity markets effectively. Analysts note that only a handful of states undertook serious regulatory work after NERC’s initial devolution of powers; others have yet to draft essential frameworks like meter-based tariffs, anti-theft rules, or wholesale pricing mechanisms. PwC emphasizes that numerous states haven’t conducted feasibility studies or secured funding to establish functional regulatory agencies. Without engineers, economists, legal analysts, and tariff experts, state regulators risk becoming rubber stamps—or worse, instruments for political rent-seeking. Legislating authority is not synonymous with operational competence.

Consumers face tangible threats, particularly tariff inequality. With states setting tariffs independently—some subsidizing heavily, others reflecting full costs—border communities could see price disparities exceeding 60 per cent. Despite Section 34’s call for interstate coordination, no national guardrails exist: no standardised subsidy policy, no mechanism to ensure minimum access for low-income (B and E) households. If industries migrate to low-tariff states, the fiscal burden will shift disproportionately to residential consumers, undermining equity. Transparent, unified tariff design isn’t merely advisable—it’s fundamental to consumer protection and market integrity.

Investor confidence is equally imperiled. Dr. Idowu Oyebanjo, a seasoned power engineering expert, notes that amendment attempts have already sown uncertainty, freezing investments amid perceived regulatory instability. PwC and a national business publication stress that ambiguous rules across 36 regulators, unpredictable fees, and conflicting state laws deter capital commitment. Even the spectre of the proposed “Amendment Bill 2025”—described by FOCPEN as a “backdoor constitutional walk-back”—further dampens investment interest.

Moreover, the Act cannot resolve Nigeria’s grid fragility alone.

Ten grid collapses in 2024—driven by underinvestment, vandalism, and aging infrastructure—highlight systemic weaknesses transcending state boundaries. Without national coordination, asset transfer disputes (e.g., transmission lines spanning multiple states) could paralyse planning and delay critical upgrades. While states gain regulatory roles, federal entities retain control over interstate wheeling and generation dispatch. States are regulators, not grid operators. If Enugu slashes tariffs but Kaduna suffers a downstream grid collapse, consumers pay regardless—exposing the illusion of true autonomy amid persistent grid instability.

Moving forward, Nigeria must replace celebratory rhetoric with pragmatic steps by establishing a national template for State Electricity Regulatory Commissions, SERCs, mandating minimum standards mirroring NERC’s Metering, Theft and Tariff Codes. The nation should implement a gradual phase decentralisation, transferring powers only to states demonstrating readiness via financial plans, staffing, assets, and technical teams.

The nation should adopt regional regulators or consortiums (e.g., North-West pooling) to preserve economies of scale while accommodating local flexibility. It should harmonise wholesale pricing and cross-border rules under NERC oversight, preventing double licensing for interstate investments.

It should activate the dormant Power Consumer Assistance Fund, PCAF, before removing subsidies to protect vulnerable consumers. The nation should suspend amendment bills until all state laws are operational, prioritising stakeholder consultation over hasty legislation.

In conclusion, the Electricity Act 2023 holds potential but demands urgent course correction. Without strong federal leadership, meticulous transition planning, and frameworks to bridge state capacity gaps, Nigeria risks fragmented markets, higher electricity costs, and investor flight. True empowerment requires not just devolved authority, but shared standards, enforceable guidelines, and institutional resilience. Absent these, the Act threatens to deepen the very power chaos it sought to resolve.

•Adegbemle is the Executive Director, PowerUp Nigeria, a leading advocacy organisation championing universal access to sustainable energy and resilient infrastructure.