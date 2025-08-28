Nigeria’s creative industry holds key to economic prosperity — Oluseyi Magic

By Efe Onodjae

Nigeria photographer, educator and convener, Oluseyi Adegeye, popularly known as Oluseyi Magic, has declared that Nigeria’s creative sector remains a sleeping giant capable of powering the country’s next wave of economic prosperity.

He made the assertion at MagicMind Live, a creative business gathering held in Lagos, which brought together young entrepreneurs, industry enthusiasts and leading names in photography, including Kelechi Amadi-Obi and Felix Crown.

According to him, Nigeria is “blessed beyond measure” and must stop “playing small” if it intends to harness the enormous opportunities embedded in photography, fashion, videography, advertising, design and other creative ventures.

“From weddings to fashion, from stock images to advertising, the world is waiting for what Nigeria has to offer. But we must stop settling for crumbs,” Magic said to a thunderous ovation from the audience.

Narrating his own journey from near-collapse to building a thriving creative enterprise, he emphasized that mindset and structure are the missing links to unlocking growth. He further argued that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has compressed years of learning into months, enabling creatives to scale faster. “Money is not primary. It is a tool for growth. What would take another person 10 years to achieve, AI can help you achieve in two,” he noted.

On their part, Amadi-Obi and Felix Crown echoed the same message, stressing that the industry must be seen not just as a passion-driven pursuit, but as a billion-dollar economy capable of generating jobs and wealth for the nation.

For many in attendance, the event marked a turning point, reframing Nigeria’s creative space as an economic engine rather than merely an artistic outlet.

At a time when dwindling oil revenues and rising unemployment are threatening livelihoods, speakers at MagicMind Live pointed to an alternative path, one where cameras, canvases and code could rival crude oil as Nigeria’s strongest export.

Oluseyi Magic’s vision, supported by industry veterans, places the creative industry at the centre of Nigeria’s economic future, urging government, investors and stakeholders to pay attention to a sector brimming with untapped potential.