Nigeria’s capital importation rises 67% to $5.64bn in Q1

Capital Importation (foreign investment) into the country rose 67.12 per cent, year-on-year, YoY to $5.642 billion in the first quarter of the year, Q1’25 from $3.376 billion in the corresponding period in 2024, Q1’24.

Similarly, Capital importation increased quarter-on-quarter by 10.86% from $5.09.16 billion in the preceding quarter, Q4 2024.

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS disclosed this in its Nigeria Capital Importation (Q1 2025) report, which showed that Portfolio Investment ranked top with $5204.61 million, accounting for 92.25%, followed by Other Investment with $311.17 million, accounting for 5.52%.

The NBS stated: “In Q1 2025, total capital importation into Nigeria stood at $5642.07 million, higher than $3376.01 million recorded in Q1 2024, indicating an increase of 67.12 %.

In comparison to the preceding quarter, capital importation increased by 10.86% from $5089.16 million in Q4 2024.

“Portfolio Investment ranked top with $5204.61 million, accounting for 92.25%, followed by Other Investment with US$311.17 million, accounting for 5.52%. Foreign Direct Investment recorded the least with $126.29 mil lion (2.24%) of total capital importation in Q1 2025.

“The Banking sector recorded the highest inflow with $3127.92 million, representing 55.44% of total capital imported in Q1 2025, followed by the Financing sector, valued at $2097.48million (37.18%), and Production/ Manufacturing sector with $129.92 million (2.30%).

“Capital Importation during the reference period originated largely from the United Kingdom with US$3681.96 mil lion, showing 65.26% of the total capital imported. This was followed by the Republic of South Africa with $501.29 million (8.88%) and Mauritius with $394.51 million (6.99%).

“Out of the five states that recorded capital importation during the quarter, Abuja (FCT) remained the top destination with $3047.45 million, accounting for 54.11% of the total capital imported. Lagos State followed with $2564.68 million (45.44%), and Ogun state with $7.95million (0.14%). Others were Oyo and Kaduna States with $7.81 Million and 4.06 million respectively.”