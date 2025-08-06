Nigeria’s Akinwoleola makes case for youth-centered urban policy in Beijing

By Esther Onyegbula

A prominent Nigerian educationist and Director of Elites’ College, Joseph Akinwoleola has called for deliberate investment in youth-driven education models and innovation as a foundation for sustainable urban development. Speaking at the 2025 China, UN‑Habitat Seminar on Sustainable Urban Development, Akinwoleola emphasized the urgent need to integrate young people into policy design, digital infrastructure, and civic planning across African cities.

Akinwoleola was among four Nigerian delegates, alongside Uzezi Ernest, Faithful Ojebiyi, and Ayokunle Adebawo, selected to attend the high-level seminar held across Fuzhou and Beijing. His contribution, however, stood out for its clear advocacy: youth inclusion must move beyond rhetoric to action.

“The future of urban Africa lies in the hands of its youth,” Akinwoleola said during a panel session.

“If we want sustainable, smart cities, we must equip our young people today with the tools to build and lead them tomorrow.”

A seasoned academic coach and co-founder of MusiCity Academy, Akinwoleola’s interventions at the seminar focused on the intersection of education, technology, and civic responsibility. He pushed for curriculum reforms that incorporate digital skills, entrepreneurship, and leadership training, arguing that education systems across Africa must evolve to match the complexity of future cities.

Akinwoleola’s track record backs his advocacy. In February 2025, he funded 50% scholarships for 10 students to undergo tech training at AccompliTech Ltd, an initiative aimed at expanding early access to digital opportunities. Through programs like “After School, What Next?” he has guided hundreds of teenagers toward intentional career paths, blending academic excellence with real-world preparedness.

At the seminar, Akinwoleola’s voice became a rallying point in workshops on youth inclusion, where he highlighted Nigeria’s housing deficits and informal settlements, framing education and digital literacy as long-term solutions.

The seminar included high-impact site visits to some of China’s most ambitious urban development projects. These included the Golden Power House Park, which showcased sustainable modular housing solutions, and the under-construction tallest building in Chiba, featuring AI and robotics-powered systems.

Akinwoleola noted that such innovations reflect what is possible when long-term planning meets smart technology, and challenged African governments to borrow not just technology but the governance frameworks that enable scale and speed.

Joseph also contributed to discussions on South–South cooperation, focusing on how scalable education models and public-private partnerships can drive inclusive development across the Global South.

“The global conversation must shift from aid to access, from short-term programs to systems that empower young people for a lifetime,” he said.

At home, Elites’ College under Akinwoleola has earned a reputation for combining academic rigour with personal development. With MusiCity Academy, he is integrating music and arts into the learning ecosystem to raise balanced, creative problem-solvers.

Through mentorship, workshops, and scholarships, Joseph continues to mobilize a generation of digitally literate, socially conscious youth, laying the foundation for a more sustainable and equitable Nigeria.