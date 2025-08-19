‘Nigerians shouldn’t lose hope in prayers but believe in God like Abraham’

By Elizabeth Osayande

In light of the rising social vices allegedly stemming from economic downturn and high inflation, Nigerians have been encouraged to turn away from sin and reconnect with God through prayer. They are reminded to embrace faith and hope for liberation, much like Abraham did in the Bible.

The District Superintendent of The Apostolic Faith Church, West and Central Africa WECA, Rev. Dr. Isaac Adigun, at the 2025 camp meeting, urged attendees to look to God for relief from their challenges. This gathering took place during a musical concert at New Campground, Faith City, Ketu Adie Owe Road.

Speaking on the theme of “Liberation,” Rev. Adigun highlighted the pervasive issue of sin in Nigeria and its potential resolution through prayer.

He stated, “Nigerians shouldn’t lose hope in prayers despite the current situation in the country. Consider Abraham, who, in the face of Sarah’s inability to conceive, chose to believe in God. Just like him, we must have faith in God, turn to Him in prayer, and expect to see change soon.”

Rev. Adigun explained that this gathering is an annual convention for church members from across West and Central Africa, featuring Bible teachings, evangelistic services, sacred music, counselling, and all necessary preparations for spiritual readiness.

The overall theme of the convention—‘Liberation’—emphasises the importance of being freed from life’s burdens through the power of Jesus Christ. He referenced a biblical story where Jesus healed a woman bound by infirmity for 18 years, asserting, “Today’s programme is aligned with the conference theme, which focuses on liberation from any shackles in our lives through the power of Jesus Christ.”

The music director, Rev. Dotun Ewumi, echoed Rev. Adigun’s message, expressing that this year’s musical concert was remarkable, featuring a playlet that illustrated the importance of relying on God’s power to overcome challenges. He noted the joy of witnessing members genuinely express their faith.

“It is our joy that people experience the power of believing in Jesus. Music is essential to our ministry. From the very beginning, it has been a vital part of our worship and sets us apart from other churches. When people mention Apostolic Faith, they think of our music—classical and meaningful, not just any form.”

The concert resonated emotionally with attendees, who sang, hummed, and raised their voices in gratitude to God for His blessings and in supplication for His continued support.