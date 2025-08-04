Nigerians in U.S decry deplorable state of ‘Nigeria House’, declining staff welfare

By John Alechenu

Abuja: Nigerians living in the United States of America under the aegis of the Organisation for the Advancement of Nigerians (OAN), have decried the deteriorating state of the Nigerian Embassy-Nigeria House, located in New York.

The organisation equally lamented the poor working conditions embassy staff are exposed.

Spokesperson of the OAN, Ms Funmi Dike, in a statement yesterday, said the organisation was “compelled to draw urgent and serious attention to the deplorable and deteriorating condition of the property”.

The iconic skyscraper, located in the heart of Manhattan, houses both the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations and the Consulate General of Nigeria in New York.

Dike said, “This imposing structure, once a symbol of national pride and diplomatic strength, has now become a metaphor for systemic neglect and administrative irresponsibility.

“Over recent weeks and months, the building has descended into a condition unworthy of the great nation it represents.

“Foremost among the current challenges is the complete failure of the central air conditioning and ventilation system in a building that was architecturally designed without cross-ventilation or operable windows.

“During one of the hottest summers recorded in New York City, Permanent Mission and Consulate staff are forced to work in suffocating, oven-like conditions, relying on hand-held fans strapped to their bodies.”

The organization lamented that applicants, including the elderly, pregnant women, children and Nigerians traveling from far distances across the U.S., were subjected to these inhumane conditions as they waited for consular services.

The citizens centered organisation noted that the condition was not just inconvenient; it was “dangerous”.

It advised that, “We must not wait until embarrassing images of the deplorable condition in the Nigeria House is widely circulated on social media before acting.”

OAN further stressed that the building’s decaying infrastructure, including poor maintenance, plumbing issues, unreliable elevators, stained ceilings and outdated fixtures reflected an embarrassing lack of foresight and priority from those responsible for the upkeep of Nigeria’s diplomatic missions.

The statement further read, “Diplomats, unable to host visiting dignitaries in such an environment, are now resorting to conducting bilateral and multilateral meetings outside the premises.

“This is an indictment on our country’s global image.”

OAN said it was equally disturbing that staff of the missions had reportedly not been paid salaries and allowances for several months.

“This is unacceptable in any civilised society, let alone for officers posted abroad to represent Nigeria and those hired from the host countries.

“This is a recipe for illegal activities, where employees look for illicit ways to make ends meet, or fleece their fellow Nigerian applicants for Consular services.

“In the U.S., where rent and mortgages are due monthly, this is a direct assault on their dignity and livelihood.

“The implications of defaulting on rent or mortgage payments could lead to homelessness or legal action, a situation that should never be associated with those serving the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

OAN expressed regret that in spite of previous official complaints and letters submitted to relevant ministries, including the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior, the silence and inaction from them on this matter “were deeply troubling.”

The statement further stated that, “The Nigeria House in New York is not just another government property, it is Nigeria’s face in the international community.

“It hosts diplomats, world leaders, international investors, and everyday Nigerians seeking service.

“Its current state is not just a maintenance issue; it is a national embarrassment and a threat to Nigeria’s global standing.”

The pro-Nigerian organisation called for urgent action, responsibility and reform.

“We expect that the institutions designed to serve and represent us will be treated with the seriousness they deserve.”

The organisation explained that the statement was not issued to disparage anyone but to draw attention to a very disturbing situation.

It further said, “We have worked tirelessly to bolster the image of Nigeria and Nigerians in the United States. We will not stand by and allow our efforts on behalf of our community to be thwarted.

“Let this moment become a turning point where neglect gives way to action and where the dignity of Nigeria and its representatives abroad is protected and elevated.

“Let history record that this appeal moved the hand of government to act.”