Nigerian youths urged to explore technology positively

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

An Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Engineer, Dr. Biodun Collins Ogundipe has called on Nigerian youths to explore opportunities provided by technology to better their life ambitions, rather than deploying their energies to the negative aspect of the technology.

Ogundipe, a Canadian trained Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineer, who made the call at a media interaction with journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, also called on federal and state governments to invest more in technological driven initiatives that will capture attentions of youths towards making them remain focus on their life ambitions rather venturing into the social vices.

He emphasized that there are different means of money-making ventures that abound in technology for the youths to be financially independent without necessarily venturing into internet fraud popularly called “yahoo – yahoo” and other forms of cyber crimes.

He added that the time for governments’ dedicated interventions is now when the technological advancements is already at the fingertips of the youths through their cellular phones.

He said, “Nigerian youths are not exploring opportunities in technology, they only waste their time, through wrong and negative application of technology. They should explore technology to make money and better their lives. Youths of other countries are making waves through technology.

Citing example of the much sought after AI, Ogundipe highlighted the advantages to the country’s economy, by engaging the youth in its useful aspects instead of them going into illegal activities.

He disclosed that one of his areas of focus as an AI engineer, if given the opportunity to serve the Gateway State is to engage the youths and allow them to leverage AI for their own benefit, while also developing the country’s economy.

“I must be honest with you, I’m an AI expert, and that’s where I make my money, some of this machine is to reduce human intervention in critical services, we can continue to shy away from it, and in Nigeria, we haven’t even scratched the surface yet.

“It can take jobs, but it can also bring value to the sector. Journalism, for example, you all have used ChatGPT, right? ChatGPT is from open AI that is the company, they never consulted news organisation in Canada and they were using their contents to train the ChatGPT the government and news agencies in Canada sue them, and Open AI paid them about 100million dollars, It is so sad in Nigeria that a lot of our leaders don’t know how to speak for its people, how make citizens earn in dollars even as we speak now, or they don’t have interest in fighting for you to get paid in dollars, those are things I stand for.

“So, if I’m a governor of this state, I will fight for you in that regard. It takes just one lawsuit to trigger this. If the Canadian Association of Press hadn’t asked or gone to court, they wouldn’t have got that 100million dollars in compensation.”

He berated the governance of the ruling APC, noting its lackadaisical attitude in positioning Nigeria for greatness.

He stated that most leaders lacked the idea to make Nigeria earn its IGR in dollars, but prefer to follow the traditional means of sealing companies, marketplaces, and garages to generate revenue.