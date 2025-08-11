Nigerian youths are today’s change-makers, not just leaders of tomorrow – Kanma

Youth

As the world marked International Youth Day, legal practitioner and Labour Party Senatorial candidate for Delta North in the 2023 general elections, Kennedy Kanma, has hailed Nigerian youths for their innovation, resilience, and growing influence in shaping the country’s political and socio-economic landscape.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, Kanma described young Nigerians as “the hope and the real change-makers of today,” noting their increasing impact across various sectors, including education, technology, music, fashion, sports, literature, entrepreneurship, and governance.

“On a day like this, I recognize the value, contributions, and dreams of young people, particularly in Nigeria. I also salute the energy, creativity, courage, and resilience of these young people today who are contributing their quota everywhere. This is verifiable through their impact in various sectors.

“As we all know, our youthful population is driving change and making its mark in various fields of life, including education, technology, music, fashion, sports, literature, entrepreneurship, the arts, and the professions. Nigerian youths in foreign countries are also our veritable ambassadors, projecting the nation’s image beyond our shores and rewriting the ugly narratives about Nigeria into stories of hope, resilience, and progress.

“And let me be clear: Nigerian youths are not just leaders of tomorrow; they are the hope and the real change-makers of today. Their great ideas and resourcefulness, I must confess, are reshaping our communities in many ways. I am glad that they are injecting fresh perspectives into the discourse on politics and governance.

“Let me add that their talents are enriching our culture, and their courage is inspiring change and a new era of possibilities, progress, and consciousness.

“It is also gratifying to note that Nigerian youths are fully aware and very much alive to their responsibilities. Until very recently, the average young Nigerian never bothered about politics and elections, but all that is changing, and very fast too. We are all happy for these developments.

“Therefore, I can say with every sense of responsibility that young people now fully appreciate the consequences of electing ill-prepared and bad leaders. They are working hard, through informed choices, to break the cycle of poor representation in both the legislative and executive arms of government in Nigeria. They are not only conscious of party politics and political developments; they are also putting measures in place, from their different corners of Nigeria, to ensure that votes count. Therefore, no one, no matter how highly placed, can take the Nigerian youth for granted in today’s Nigeria.

“Even at the risk of sounding repetitive, let me state again that no one is oblivious to the remarkable contributions of young people in Nigeria today, both personally and collectively, to better our country. So, on this International Youth Day, I stand with them, and I will continue to support them as they build the future and the common world we all deserve.

“Therefore, I urge them to remain steadfast, conscious, and vigilant as we work and pray together while we await a new dawn.”