Nigerian youth takes global stage at UN HLPF 2025, pushes for youth-centered development

Nigerian youth leaders have once again proven their mettle on the international scene, as they took centre stage at the 2025 United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development. Among the delegation was Olumide Areo, who joined representatives from 39 countries to assess progress on the 2030 Agenda and contribute to Nigeria’s Voluntary National Review (VNR).

Held at the UN headquarters in New York, this year’s forum focused on key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 5 (Gender Equality), 8 (Decent Work), 14 (Life Below Water), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals). Nigeria’s youth delegation brought fresh energy and bold perspectives, spotlighting the lived realities of millions of young Nigerians.

“This experience reminded me that progress isn’t just discussed in meeting rooms; it’s sparked by bold ideas and lived through bold action,” Olumide Areo said, stressing the importance of amplifying youth voices from the global south in shaping equitable futures.

A major highlight of the Nigerian delegation’s participation was the unveiling of the Youth Shadow Report a youth-led, data-driven assessment of Nigeria’s VNR. Coordinated by NGYouthSDGs and YouthHubAfrica under the Youth Voices Project, the report was informed by inputs from over 1,000 young people across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

Findings from the report paints a gap. Although the national review mentioned “youth” 64 times, the Shadow Report argues that “mention alone is not participation.”

The report highlights key challenges: only 22.9% of respondents had participated in climate action, while over 50% lacked stable internet access a critical barrier to education, innovation, and civic engagement. Mental health support and reproductive health services remain widely inaccessible, and systemic tokenism continues to marginalise youth participation in governance.

Despite these hurdles, the report celebrates the resilience of Nigerian youth many of whom are taking initiative through community projects, entrepreneurship, and local innovations.

“This generation is not waiting,” the report declared. “What they need is a shift for inclusion at the centre, access, and trust.”

Reflecting on the larger mission, Olumide Areo added: “The real choices we made as a collective is to build resilient, equitable societies, and contribute real impact, uplifting and supporting the development of other emerging leaders within and beyond borders. As the 2030 deadline approaches, the call is clear; embed youth voices into every level of policymaking and implementation. Not just in words, but through budgets, partnerships, and tangible outcomes. Nigeria’s future, and indeed the world’s, depends on it.”

The delegation’s participation at the global forum was made possible through the support of YouthHubAfrica and the Ford Foundation, reinforcing a growing international recognition of youth as co-drivers of sustainable development.