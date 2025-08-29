Nigerian Sci-Fi film “BAM BAM” set for Toronto International Film Festival debut

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Lagos — Nigerian filmmaker Tolu Itegboje is set to showcase his latest short film, BAM BAM, at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Industry Market Screening on September 7, 2025, marking a groundbreaking moment for Nigerian cinema in the sci-fi genre.

Blending speculative imagination with an intimate coming-of-age story, BAM BAM follows Babatunde, a gifted but introverted teenager who shares a deep bond with Bam Bam, a mysterious companion who seems to know him better than anyone else. As Babatunde navigates first love and self-doubt, he must decide how much trust to place in his enigmatic guide.

With its tagline, “Some lessons can’t be programmed”, the film explores identity, human connection, and the complexities of adolescence in the digital era.

Itegboje, acclaimed for his Netflix documentary Awon Boyz, has established himself as one of Nigeria’s distinctive cinematic voices. A graduate of the London Film School, his career spans advertising, branded content, and narrative filmmaking. BAM BAM reunites him with cinematographer Kagho Idhebor and is produced by Oge Obasi (Mami Wata), with music by Ré Olunuga. The cast includes Ambrose Nwoga, Kelechi Udegbe, Victory Eyong, Emmanuel Oluwatunmise, and Nimi Adekanmbi.

Speaking about the film, Itegboje described the project as a deeply personal exploration of love, doubt, and the strange comfort technology can bring. “Sci-fi is rarely explored in Nigerian cinema, and I wanted to show how universal the genre can be when rooted in our culture. BAM BAM is the beginning of a trilogy, and my hope is that audiences everywhere will see themselves in Babatunde’s search for connection,” he said.

The TIFF screening places BAM BAM at the center of international conversations about the future of African cinema, highlighting Itegboje’s bold contribution to storytelling that bridges Nigerian culture and universal themes.