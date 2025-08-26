Nigerian Scholar Ebiefung awarded Prestigious fellowship at University of South Carolina

By Emmanuel Elebeke

In a notable recognition of Nigeria’s intellectual contributions to global academia, Mr. Raphael Ebiefung, a distinguished Nigerian scholar and doctoral researcher, has been awarded the prestigious Grace Jordan McFadden Professors Program Fellowship at the University of South Carolina, USA.

The highly competitive fellowship supports emerging academic leaders whose work advances knowledge while addressing critical social and interdisciplinary challenges. With this award, Mr. Ebiefung joins a select group of scholars whose research and teaching are shaping the future of higher education.

Currently pursuing doctoral studies in Human–AI Interaction and Information Behavior, Mr. Ebiefung serves as a Graduate Research Assistant at the University of South Carolina. His research engages with the global discourse on technology, society, and human behavior.

Before relocating to the United States, Mr. Ebiefung contributed significantly to academia in Nigeria. At Topfaith University, he served as both Assistant Lecturer and pioneer University Librarian. In these roles, he taught foundational courses such as Use of Library, Study Skills, and ICTs, while also overseeing library operations and providing strategic support to students and university leadership.

His academic influence extends internationally. He facilitated a workshop on Heutagogy—a learner-centered teaching approach—at the University of Johannesburg, South Africa, and also served as a judge at the Discover Conference hosted by the University of South Carolina.

Mr. Ebiefung’s achievement is both a personal milestone and a testament to the excellence, resilience, and global competitiveness of Nigerian scholars. His selection for this fellowship reflects positively on Nigeria’s higher education system and underscores the nation’s capacity to produce world-class intellectuals who thrive on globally recognized academic platforms.