Nigerian regulators, firm move to curb job-scam syndicates

By Juliet Umeh

In an age where scams are evolving faster than ever, separating genuine business models from fraudulent schemes has never been more urgent. One company that has long battled misrepresentation is QNET, a global direct-selling brand offering lifestyle and wellness products. Despite its clear product-based business model and regulatory footprint in multiple countries, QNET is frequently—and unfairly—labeled a scam in some parts of Africa and Asia.

Such mischaracterisation not only undermines legitimate entrepreneurs but also robs thousands of the chance to earn an honest living through structured, lawful network marketing. Across Nigeria, job scam syndicates prey on economic desperation, often misusing QNET’s name to lure victims. Now, QNET is pushing back—determined to protect both its reputation and vulnerable Nigerians.

The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) reports that fraud cases in the country rose from 44,947 in 2019 to 95,620 in 2023, an increase of 112 percent. Financial losses soared from ₦2.9 billion to ₦17 billion in the same period—a 496 percent jump. The CBN Financial Stability Report 2024 recorded a 45 percent spike in fraud incidents, with most losses linked to digital platforms.

According to QNET’s Regional General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Biram Fall, the company is intensifying efforts against impersonation scams, fake job offers, and fraudulent investment schemes that abuse its name. “We won’t stand by while fraudsters exploit trust and economic hardship,” Fall said. “Our business is built on transparency and real product value, not recruitment or investment promises.”

QNET works closely with the EFCC, FCCPC, police units, and other agencies to investigate and shut down fraud rings. In 2023, its nationwide social awareness campaign reached more than 50 million Nigerians with the message that QNET sells products—not jobs or investments. Billboard and radio outreach in Lagos, Ogun, and Rivers states reinforced the warning, alongside the distribution of 3,000 pamphlets on fraud prevention.

In the last two years, QNET has terminated 81 Independent Distributor accounts in Sub-Saharan Africa for breaching its Code of Ethics. Its Say NO! campaign, launched in Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Senegal in November 2023, has helped communities identify scam tactics, while collaborations with regulators have led to the closure of over 50 fake recruitment websites and the arrest of 30 impostors in 2024 alone.

The company’s partnerships extend into consumer rights advocacy and financial literacy. With the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), QNET marked World Consumer Rights Day in both 2024 and 2025, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and fairness. It has also worked with the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment to train job seekers on spotting fraudulent offers. Through its FinGreen programme, launched in 2022, QNET has educated over 1,500 Nigerians—especially youth and women—on budgeting, saving, and responsible spending.

For QNET, the fight is about more than corporate image—it’s about safeguarding dreams. By strengthening compliance, enhancing distributor training, and clarifying its brand message, the company aims to keep opportunities open for honest entrepreneurs. Its approach—combining public education, regulatory partnerships, and strict internal enforcement—underscores a long-term mission: to protect consumers, dismantle scam networks, and promote ethical entrepreneurship in Africa.