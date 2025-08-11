Nigerian Red Cross partners British Red Cross on second phase of food security

…..To conduct a flood simulation exercise in the Agboyi community

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Nigerian Red Cross Society, in partnership with the British Red Cross Disaster Management team in Lago,s has commenced the second phase of its Food Security and Livelihood intervention in Agboyi Community, Agboyi/Ketu LCDA areas of Lagos State.

This initiative follows the remarkable success of the first phase in December 2024, during which 180 households received ₦310,000 to strengthen their businesses.

Speaking, the PRO of the Nigeria Red Cross, Olushola Tejuosho, disclosed that the funds were initiated to empower families to become more self-reliant, especially in navigating the country’s current challenging economic climate and to build their resilience against the impact of flood.

Building on this achievement, the second phase will provide direct business support to 270 households within the community. The project began yesterday with the training of 40 Red Cross volunteers, who have now been deployed to commence the registration of beneficiaries in Agboyi 1, 2 & 3 Communities.

As part of the process, all registered beneficiaries will participate in a compulsory two-day financial literacy training to equip them with essential money management and business skills. Following the training, beneficiaries will receive their funds via pre-loaded ATM cards.

This program forms part of a long-term disaster management intervention that has been ongoing in Agboyi for the past five years in response to recurrent flooding in the area. By targeting both immediate needs and long-term resilience, the initiative aims to strengthen the livelihoods of vulnerable households and promote sustainable recovery.

In a related development, the Nigerian Red Cross Society, NRCS, in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, IFRC, and other key emergency management partners, will on Friday conduct a Flood Simulation Exercise at Agboyi Community, Agboyi/Ketu LCDA area of Lagos State.

The exercise is part of the Italian Government-Funded Flood Resilience Project, which is being implemented across six high-risk states in Nigeria; Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, Enugu, Lagos and Nasarawa.

According to Tejuosho, the Flood Simulation Exercise aims to strengthen community preparedness and response capacity by recreating real-life flood scenarios adding that, it will bring together major disaster risk reduction stakeholders and Emergency First Responders including Nigerian Red Cross, IFRC, LASEMA, NEMA, Fire Service, OCHA, NHISA, NIMET, NASDRA, LNSC, UNSA, Ministry of the Environment, Sub-group NOA, Ministry of Information, and other AA taskforce community partners, to coordinate actions before, during, and after flood events.

‘The objectives of the simulation exercise include, testing community-level early warning and evacuation systems, strengthening coordination between NRCS, state actors, partners, and community structures. Enhancing the capacity of volunteers and Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) clubs to lead preparedness actions and identifying gaps and lessons learned for improved flood preparedness and response”, he said.