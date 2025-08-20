Nigerian newspapers review: US report raises concerns over security, justice in Nigeria

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for 2024, released by the US Department of State, Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labour, which has raised concerns over security and justice in Nigeria.

Another headline features the Department of State Services (DSS) telling the court that Owo Catholic Church attackers had links with foreign terrorist groups.

It was also reported that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said the presidential ambition of the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, was dead on arrival.

Moving on to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with floods and lack of potable water worsening cholera epidemic in 34 states.

The Punch’s top headline states that capital projects crumble as states cut spending, citing insecurity and red tape.

Lastly, The Nation leads with state governors moving to attract more foreign direct investments.

Vanguard News