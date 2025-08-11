Nigerian newspapers review: Sugar importation rises as local production falters

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with sugar importation rising as local production falters.

Another headline looks at the federal government’s fresh flood warning as states mobilise against it.

Vanguard also reported that the federal government would pay seven months’ arrears to doctors and health workers.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s lead headline states that congestion and asset depreciation push High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) and businesses to Eko Atlantic City.

The Punch leads with states being hit by 68 percent spike in foreign debt payments.

Lastly, The Nation’s top headline states that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the management of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) locked horns over arrest of 93 fraud suspects during a midnight raid at a hotel within the facility.

Vanguard News