Nigerian newspapers review: Soaring drug costs, ignorance fueling hypertension deaths

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with a report on how soaring drug costs and ignorance are fueling hypertension-related deaths.

One headline focuses on the unprecedented windfall in the stock market as investors gain N25.7 trillion in seven months.

Also, another headline features the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, telling Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo that his vow to serve a one-term tenure if elected president in 2027 is sacrosanct.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with the planned take-off of the National Single Window (NSW) in the first quarter of 2026 hanging in the balance with overlapping digitalisation, weak interface, commitment to separate platforms, institutional rivalries and absence of bidding legal frameworks serving as major constraints.

The Punch’s top headline states that “kingmakers” in the All Progressives Congress (APC) are scrambling to quell state-level uprisings.

Lastly, The Nation’s major headline features the Federal Government saying that N712bn upgrade will turn the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) into world class.

Vanguard News