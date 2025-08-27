Nigerian newspapers review: [Presidency] Northern blocs oppose PDP zoning ticket to South

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Northern blocs opposing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zoning the 2027 presidential ticket to the southern region of the country.

One headline features the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the police and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) differing on the Third Mainland Bridge mishaps.

Another headline features the protest by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) disrupting academic activities on campuses nationwide.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s top headline states that over 5,000 cargoes are trapped at ports amid N2 trillion demurrage losses.

The Punch leads with the northern region’s reaction to the PDP’s decision to zone the 2027 presidential ticket to the south.

Lastly, The Nation leads with President Bola Tinubu’s biggest gain on his visit to Brazil being the return of oil giant Petrobras.

