Nigerian newspapers review: PDP zones presidency to South, says APC won’t play fair

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zoning the presidency to the southern part of the country and saying the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would not play fair during the 2027 general elections.

Another headline features the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and former Minister of Education, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, locked in a war of words at the ongoing conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Enugu over the state of affairs in the country.

Also, it was reported that a family clashed with a hospital in Lagos over the withheld remains of a patient and charges for the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Moving on to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s top headline states that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar signalled interest in the 2027 presidential race as the PDP heads for a showdown with President Bola Tinubu.

The Punch leads with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and others getting set to fight for the PDP’s 2027 presidential ticket.

Lastly, The Nation’s top headline states that the PDP has knocked out former Senate President Bukola Saraki and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, who are both northerners, from the 2027 presidential race following the zoning of the ticket to the southern region.

Vanguard News