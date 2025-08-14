Nigerian newspapers review: [KWAM 1, Comfort Bob] Lawyers, aviation experts blast FG

Photo collage of Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde (Kwam 1) and Comfort Emmanson

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with lawyers and aviation experts criticising the federal government over the handling of the airport incidents involving Fuji musician KWAM 1 and Comfort Emmanson.

Another headline features the federal government declaring a seven-year moratorium on new varsities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

It was also reported that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) ordered ministers to forward lists of projects to the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) for scrutiny.

Switching over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with the federal government’s move to overhaul public finance as bills for more varsities risk rejection.

The Punch’s top headline features the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) unveiling a zoning panel and dispelling talks about possible presidential tickets for former President Goodluck Jonathan and Peter Obi.

Lastly, The Nation’s lead headline states that the by-election contest heats up in Oyo, Ogun, Edo and Anambra.

