Nigerian newspapers review: [Ibom Air fracas] Comfort begins life at Kirikiri; NBA wades in

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with Ibom Air passenger Comfort Emmanson starting life at the Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison after she was remanded by a court following her arraignment for assaulting the airline’s crew member.

One headline features former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) condemning the arrest of former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal and stating that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is now being used as a political tool to target the opposition.

Another headline features the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, stating that he would not deny President Bola Tinubu, as they have been friends for 22 years.

Moving on to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with outrage over Ibom Air incident as the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, orders probe of KWAM 1’s disruption of a flight in Abuja.

The Punch’s top headline states that health sector crisis persists despite N5.4 trillion World Bank loans.

Finally, The Nation leads with the former Minister of Transportation and ex-governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, explaining how he and the former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, began opposition coalition.

Vanguard News