Nigerian newspapers review: How modern life is rendering men infertile

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with a special report on how modern life is adversely affecting men’s fertility.

Another headline features the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) warning the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against undermining opposition political parties.

The newspaper of record also reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) issued a seven-day strike notice to the Federal Government, warning it to refund allegedly diverted workers’ funds from the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and immediately constitute the governing board of the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s top headline states that political parties are jostling for 16 seats as crucial by-elections set the stage for 2027.

The Punch leads with strike countdown beginning as PenCom and the NLC disagree on pension funds.

Lastly, The Nation’s biggest headline has the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, saying President Bola Tinubu should be given credit for stabilising the economy.

Vanguard News