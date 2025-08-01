Nigerian newspapers review: How misuse of Cybercrime Act cost Nigeria N1.1trn in 7 yrs

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with a report on how the misuse of the Cybercrime Act cost Nigeria N1.1 trillion in seven years.

One headline states that the Federal Government has approved a policy to regulate trade unions’ activities.

Another headline notes that the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has confirmed he is having talks with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with uncertainty for FIFA and soccer fans over US President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ policies ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The Punch leads with fuel marketers warning against disruption as Dangote Petroleum Refinery plans to supply end-users directly.

In conclusion, The Nation’s top headline features a former Niger State Governor, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, as saying that taking power from the south in 2027 is undesirable.

