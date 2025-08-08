Nigerian newspapers review: Heavy floods to hit 198 LGs in 31 states, FG warns

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Federal Government’s warning that heavy floods may hit 198 local governments in 31 states.

It was also reported that the Federal Government imposed a six-month no-fly ban on Fuji musician, K1 de Ultimate, over the incident with ValueJet Airline.

Another headline features the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) apologising over technical glitches in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

Switching to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s top headline states that cancer and fertility risks are trailing Nigeria’s $429 million synthetic hair obsession.

The Punch leads with WAEC in crisis over errors in results for the 2025 WASSCE.

Lastly, The Nation’s lead headline features the Federal Government disbursing N493 billion to 5 million households.

Vanguard News