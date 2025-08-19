Nigerian newspapers review: FG vows equal response as US tightens visa rules

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Federal Government vowing equal response as the United States tightens visa rules for Nigerians.

One headline features a study which found that there is paternity crisis in Nigeria, such that one in every four Nigerian fathers is not the biological parent of their child(ren).

Another headline states that the US and British governments and the Northern Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have praised the Federal Government and National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, over the arrest of leaders of terror group, Ansaru.

Moving on to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with new licensing charges unsettling port operators and N3.5 trillion investment.

The Punch leads with the Federal Government considering pay raise for political office holders.

Lastly, The Nation’s top headline features the United Kingdom praising President Tinubu’s economic reforms and pledging stronger trade ties.

