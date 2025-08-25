Nigerian newspapers review: [Economy] Industrialisation in jeopardy as agric, manufacturing sink

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with a report on the economy, highlighting that industrialisation is in jeopardy as the agriculture and manufacturing sectors decline.

One headline features the Organised Labour tackling the Federal Government over the proposed pay rise for political office holders.

Another headline features the African Democratic Congress (ADC) urging President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Katsina and Zamfara over insecurity.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with South Africa’s firebrand opposition leader and President of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, saying Africa’s future is dependent on political, economic decisions in Nigeria and South Africa.

The Punch’s top headline states that the presidential order has failed to curb soaring drug prices and essential medicines are still unaffordable despite tax waivers.

Lastly, The Nation leads with Nigeria and Brazil signing crucial business agreements to create direct flights between the two countries and generate livestock investment inflow.

Vanguard News