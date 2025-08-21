Nigerian newspapers review: Anger over planned pay rise for political office holders

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with angry reactions over the plan to increase the remuneration of political office holders.

One headline features the House of Representatives summoning 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) over N2.6 trillion debt owed to the Federal Government.

Another headline states that Anambra State Governor Prof Chukwuma Soludo has sacked the vigilante operatives who assaulted a female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Switching to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with road tax scheme stalling after delivering N2.6 trillion projects.

The Punch’s top headline states that the rift between FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde threatens high-stakes convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lastly, The Nation leads with Nigeria projecting $1 billion in trade and investment from Japan Summit.

Vanguard News