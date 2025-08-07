Nigerian newspapers review: [2027] Options before the North

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with a report on the options before the northern region – President Bola Tinubu, former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-presidential candidate Peter Obi and former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi – ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

One headline features a close ally of ex-President Jonathan confirming that the former leader was ready to run for the 2027 presidency.

Another headline shows the family of the late Doyin Abiola stating that she would be buried in the Lekki area of Lagos following her death on Tuesday at the age of 82.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s top headline states that the First Lady Remi Tinubu’s humanitarian donations have hit N12.9 billion in two years.

The Punch leads with foreign investors selling off N576 billion Nigerian stocks in six months.

Lastly, The Nation’s biggest headline features the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) launching money laundering probe into real estate.

