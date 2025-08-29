Nigerian newspapers review: [2027] Opposition parties battle INEC over voters’ data

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with opposition political parties battling Nigeria’s election umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over voters’ data.

One headline features the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, ruling out stepping down for anyone during the presidential primary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Another headline states that the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) clashed over the 2021 agreement, with the government saying it never signed any documents with the union.

Moving to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s top headline states that a surge in unruly fan conduct and matchday violence has plunged the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) into crisis.

The Punch leads with the Federal Government’s intervention as the tariff war between states’ authorities and electricity distribution companies (DisCos) deepens.

Lastly, The Nation’s biggest headline features the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Bayo Ojulari, saying that the country lost between $300 million and $500million monthly while the Port Harcourt Refinery was operating.

Vanguard News