Nigerian newspapers review: [2027] Obi’s single term pledge raises dust

Peter Obi

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the dust raised by the pledge made by the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to serve a single term of four years if elected Nigeria’s President in 2027.

One headline features the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni and others celebrating 17-year-old Nafisa Aminu and 15-year-old Ruqayya Fema, both from Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC) in Mamudo, Yobe State following their performance at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Finals in London, where they emerged as top performers in English language and debate, ahead of 20,000 students from 69 countries.

Another headline states that APC governors have rallied round the party’s new chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, dismissing the opposition as non-existent.

Moving on to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with concerns over new Customs levy and weak imports as car ownership turns luxury.

The Punch’s top headline features the Federal Government warning of five days of flooding in 19 states.

Lastly, The Nation leads with insurance firms gearing up for mergers and acquisitions to raise their capital base.

Vanguard News