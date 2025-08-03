Nigerian health advocate Deborah Ikeh shines at UN diplomatic simulation in Geneva

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Nigerian health advocate and development strategist, Deborah Ikeh, has received the Exceptional Leadership Award at the United Nations Diplomatic Simulation organised by Best Diplomats.

The award was in recognition of her outstanding diplomatic engagement, visionary leadership, and commitment to global development throughout the high-level event.

The simulation, held in Geneva, brought together emerging global leaders to debate real-world challenges and propose strategic solutions in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Representing the Republic of Indonesia, Ikeh delivered a powerful diplomatic position on building climate resilience in developing countries. She stressed the urgent need for global solidarity, sustainable action, and political will to tackle vulnerabilities faced by these nations.

“It was about every woman who dares to lead, every young person who dreams of impact, and every community that deserves a voice at the table. We must continue to champion equity, dignity, and action where it matters most,” Ikeh said after receiving the award.

One of the key moments of the event was Ikeh’s successful effort in forming a cross-regional alliance. She united delegates from Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Pacific, and together, they drafted and passed a resolution at the General Assembly. This achievement highlighted her ability to build consensus and turn ideas into collective action.

Ikeh currently serves as Executive Director of the Debriche Health Development Centre (DHDC) and as Director of Programmes at the Global TB Caucus. She has consistently championed health equity, community engagement, and international advocacy.

Her role in the simulation reflects the growing influence of African women in shaping the global development agenda.

The Best Diplomats Simulation is an international platform designed to help young leaders and professionals develop diplomatic skills, understand global affairs, and take part in realistic models of international governance.

Ikeh’s award is not only a personal achievement but also a strong statement about the rising strategic leadership emerging from the Global South.

With over ten years of experience in leadership development, parliamentary advocacy, and global health diplomacy, she remains deeply committed to shaping policy, advancing equity, and amplifying voices from underrepresented communities in international health and development.