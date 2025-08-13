Nigerian Farmcraft Centre protest: PLWD laments govt neglect

By Efe Onodjae

Following the protest of visually-impaired Nigerians, which shut down Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, some Persons with Disabilities (PLWD) have lamented Federal Government neglect even as government promised to reopen the Nigerian Farmcraft Centre for the Blind after renovations.

On Monday, Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Yusuf Tanko, and the ministry’s Permanent Secretary flew in from Abuja to address the protesters directly at the airport gate. They assured the crowd that the welfare of PLWD would be given priority and that the Centre- the only Federal Government-owned blind school in Nigeria – would resume operations once ongoing renovations were completed.

The protest led by popular comedian and broadcaster Kelly lgwere, Kellyblind, created traffic gridlock that stretched to Ikeja Under Bridge. Many had arrived with mats and food, prepared for a prolonged stay.

“We are over 27 million Nigerians living with visual disabilities, yet we were excluded from the ₦54.9 trillion 2025 budget,” Kellyblind declared during the protest, adding, “This is the only blind school owned by the Federal Government, and it was shut down despite students paying ₦120,000 each in fees.”

Another blind fellow expressed his sadness, lamenting that since the closure, many have been forced into street begging and prostitution to survive. “It’s not just about education – it’s about dignity and livelihood,” he said.

Moses Ezenwa, CEO of Seven Stars Interglobal, condemned the government’s silence before the minister’s arrival, despite multiple letters from advocacy groups. “If they give you ₦100 million to become blind, you will reject it. All these people are asking for is a little support. With a ₦54 trillion budget, the government can afford it,” he said.

For parents, the closure has been devastating. Esther Oboli, mother of a 14-year-old blind boy, recalled how his former school in Ketu was also shut down without reason.

“The same fate has now befallen Framcraft Centre. The government says they don’t want beggars on the streets, yet they shut down the very institutions that give our children a future,” she said.

Ngozi Adebayo, a Lagos-based disability rights advocate, called for accountability

She said the protest sent a strong message that PLWD cannot be sidelined. “It is shameful that in 2025, access to education for the blind is treated as optional. We will not stop until the Farmcraft Centre reopens and funding for PLWD is restored,” she declared.