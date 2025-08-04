Nigerian entrepreneur, Aisha Maina secures deal to develop St. Kitts deep-water port

Aisha Maina at the Caribbean Investment Forum in Jamaica after announcing the USD 40m Port project in St Kitts & Nevis Aisha Maina at the Caribbean Investment Forum in Jamaica after announcing the USD 40m Port project in St Kitts & Nevis

Nigerian entrepreneur Aisha Maina has secured a $40 million Afreximbank-backed investment to develop a major deep-water port and special economic zone in St. Kitts & Nevis, while also leading a regional trade mission across Grenada, Jamaica, and Trinidad.

The initiative marks a strategic push to bridge African and Caribbean economies through infrastructure, logistics, and private-sector leadership.

Maina, who is Managing Director of Aquarian Consult and founder of Gemini Integrated Commodities, co-signed the investment agreement on July 28 during the Afri-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum in Grenada. The deal, witnessed by St. Kitts Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and signed by Agriculture Minister Samal Duggins, includes the construction of a Panamax-class port in Basseterre and the development of a 10 square kilometre special economic zone dedicated to agro-processing, bonded warehousing, and light manufacturing.

Feasibility and environmental studies for the project will commence in August 2025, with financial close expected in the first quarter of 2026. The facility, projected to create thousands of jobs, is also expected to attract a further $300 million in private capital. The port will provide a direct maritime corridor between West Africa and the Caribbean, eliminating costly European detours and reducing sailing time from Lagos to St. Kitts to about seven days.

Maina described the development as a crucial pivot from aspirations to tangible outcomes. “Africa and the Caribbean need assets, not just aspirations. With this port we move from promise to throughput, from talk to tonnage,” she said.

On July 30, at the Caribbean Investment Forum in Jamaica, Maina outlined the importance of private-sector leadership in shaping trans-Atlantic trade. She warned that without direct investment and execution, progress would stall. Her message was reinforced in Trinidad on August 3, where she delivered the keynote address at the Trans-Atlantic Trade and Investment Symposium, linking infrastructure and logistics to broader goals such as youth employment, food security, and export diversification.

The project is part of a growing Africa-Caribbean economic collaboration that began with the Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit in Abuja and was further strengthened in June with a landmark charter flight carrying 120 Nigerian entrepreneurs to St. Kitts. By combining policy momentum with private capital and execution-ready infrastructure, Maina’s efforts signal a bold new era of partnership between two historically connected regions.