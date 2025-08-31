Nigerian Engineers, stakeholders to storm Owerri for Iwuanyanwu’s 9th annual lecture series

Nigerian Engineers as well as leaders across the country, will storm Owerri, Imo state for the 9th edition of Engr Emmanuel .C. Iwuanyanwu Lecture Series that will hold on 4th of September, 2025 on Advocacy for Good Governance and Engineering Intervention for sustainable development in Nigeria holding at Owerri Engineering Center, off Aladimma Hospital Road, Owerri.

This was made known in a statement issued to newsmen in Owerri by the Chairman of Nigeria Society of Engineers, NSE, Owerri Branch – Engr Chibuike Onyejietu, FNSE

He added that the Imo state Governor Hope Uzodimma will be the Special Guest of honour and Iwuanyanwu’s wife, Chief Mrs Frances Nonye Iwuanyanwu will be co-host of the lecture series on behalf of the Iwuanyanwu family.

According to Onyejietu, the event was scheduled to hold on the second posthumous birthday of the late icon because of its significance in the life of the late Sage – Engr Cf Dr Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu, MFR, OFR, CFR, FNSE, FNIST, KSC (Ahaejiagamba).

Also, the NSE Owerri branch chairman revealed that Engr Tasiu Sa’ad Wudil, FNSE, mni would deliver the lecture for this 9th edition of the lecture series in Imo on the sub-theme: Improving Grid Stability and Reliability: A Comprehensive Framework for Eliminating Frequent Blackouts in Nigeria’s 330/132kV Transmission System Through Advanced Phasor Measurement Unit Implementation”

According to the statement, “Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma will be the Special Guest of honour in the epoch making event. While the wife of Late Engr Iwuanyanwu, Chief Mrs Frances Nonye Iwuanyanwu, will co-host the lecture series.

“Engr Tasiu Sa’ad Wudil, FNSE, Mni was handed over the scroll as the next lecturer of the 9th Edition of Engr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu lecture series at National Engineering Center, Abuja Nigeria on Thursday, 13th of March 2025. The scroll was received on his behalf by our National Exco Member for South East – Engr Abraham Aghadike, FNSE from the 8th Edition Lecturer – Engr Prof E.E. Anyanwu, FNSE at the end of the 8th Edition lecture in December 2024 at Owerri Engineering Center because Engr Wudil was away at NIPSS, Kuru Plateau State for studies.

“To this end, Distinguished Engineers, friends, and various lovers of Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, FNSE, are enjoined to attend this 9th Edition lecture, which will be holding on the second posthumous birthday of our late sage – 4th of September 2025 in Owerri, Imo State Nigeria. More details will be announced as we approach the date.

Engr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, FNSE lives on!

He recalled that; “Every year since 2015 starting from the administration of Engr Celestine Ugoanyanwu, FNSE except in 2020 that was disrupted by Covid 19, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Owerri Branch have continued to organise this Lecture Series to honor Engr Iwuanyanwu for his immense contributions to Engineering development and to humanity at large.”

Our findings revealed that among the past achievements of Engr Iwuanyanwu includes and not limited to establishing the construction company – Hardel & Enic that employed so many people, establishing and funding of Iwuanyanwu national football Club, establishing of Oriental Airlines, Champion Newspaper, etc as well as his numerous his philanthropic activities.

It will be recalled that Engr Cf Dr Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu, FNSE of blessed memory, was the President General of the apex Igbo sociocultural organisation – Ohaneze Ndigbo till his death in July, 2024.