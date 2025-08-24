Nigerian Engineer champions 60% cost cuts in Nigeria’s oilfield operations

Photo from nethugs.com

By Chinedu Nsofor

In a sector defined by complexity and high operating costs, Dr. Hope Okwa is charting a new course for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry—driven by innovation, efficiency, and a clear vision for sustainable growth.

As co-founder of H-PTP Energy Services, Dr. Okwa is leading efforts to deliver safe, reliable, and cost-effective drilling solutions. His company promises 40–60% cost savings for exploration and production operators, a significant leap in an industry where margins are often tight and project risks high.

Through his consultancy, HD Okwa Drilling Services Ltd, he extends his technical acumen to oil and gas companies seeking to optimize drilling performance and reduce project costs—efforts that are rapidly gaining recognition within and beyond Nigeria’s borders.

With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Okwa has worked with global oil majors such as Shell, BP, Chevron, and Saudi Aramco, as well as a broad range of indigenous operators, including Seplat, Waltersmith, Aradel Energy, Monipulo, Elcrest, Addax Petroleum, Amni Petroleum, First E&P, and others. In each of these engagements, his solutions have consistently delivered measurable cost reductions and enhanced operational outcomes.

His track record is reinforced by a solid academic foundation. Dr. Okwa holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Benin, two master’s degrees in Petroleum Engineering (Heriot-Watt University) and Innovation & Entrepreneurship (HEC Paris), and a Doctor of Engineering in Engineering Management and Systems Engineering from The George Washington University.

His professional development also includes a rigorous five-year training program at Shell, where he earned certifications in Shell Drilling Courses Round 1 and 2.

Beyond business, Dr. Okwa is an active mentor with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) International, where he is recognized for having mentored the largest number of professional mentees globally—a testament to his dedication to industry growth and knowledge-sharing.

What distinguishes Dr. Okwa is not just his technical depth, but his ability to integrate entrepreneurial thinking with engineering precision. His research-driven approach and commitment to performance improvement have made him a thought leader in oilfield innovation.

As Nigeria navigates its energy transition and seeks to extract greater value from its hydrocarbon resources, experts believe figures like Dr. Okwa are critical to driving the next phase of energy sector transformation—balancing efficiency, sustainability, and local capacity development.

In an industry often slow to evolve, Dr. Hope Okwa represents a new breed of oilfield entrepreneurs—those who are not only engineering solutions but also engineering the future.