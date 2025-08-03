Nigerian duo win gold at ITTF championship

The Nigerian duo of Abdulfatai Abdulbasit and Mathew Kuti won gold in the U19 boys’ doubles final at the ITTF 2025 Africa Youth Championship on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the eight-day tournament is ongoing at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

They defeated Tunisia’s Essid Wassim and Khaloufi Mohamed 3-1 (12-10, 11-7, 12-10, 12-10) to clinch the gold medal.

Abdulfatai and Kuti showcased exceptional skill and teamwork, outplaying their Tunisian opponents in a closely contested and entertaining match.

Essid and Khaloufi put up a strong fight but ultimately could not match the Nigerians’ precision and strategic play.

This victory marks a significant achievement for Nigerian table tennis, highlighting the country’s growing strength in the sport.

The tournament features top young players from across Africa, providing a platform for emerging talent to shine brightly.

Nigeria’s table tennis team has performed well in the championship, with Abdulfatai and Kuti’s win adding to the country’s medal haul.

In another match, Egypt’s Abdelshakour Malak and Zaki Nour defeated Uganda’s Nakawala Jemimah and Nangonzi Judith 3-0 (11-8, 11-3, 11-8).

Speaking to NAN, Kuti said the win is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and perseverance over the past months.

“We are grateful to our coaches, family, and friends for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout our journey.

“We are thrilled to bring home the gold medal for Nigeria. This achievement will inspire young table tennis players nationwide.

“We will continue to work hard, pushing ourselves to excel in the sport. This victory fuels our passion for table tennis,” he said.

Their triumph has secured Nigeria’s spot at the 2025 World Youth Championships in Romania, reaffirming Nigeria’s place among Africa’s table tennis elite.

