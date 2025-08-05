Nigerian criminologist identifies path for citizen-centred policing in Africa

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian criminologist, Dr Paul Bello, has urged law enforcement agencies across Africa to build legitimacy by embracing transparency, fairness, accountability and genuine community engagement.

Bello made this statement in light of his research that examines the critical relationship between procedural justice, police legitimacy and citizen trust, which he describes as the three pillars essential for effective crime prevention.

During his postdoctoral research fellowship at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban, South Africa, Bello explored policing challenges in communities burdened by historical trauma and economic marginalisation.

His findings revealed that without public confidence, law enforcement efforts become severely handicapped. “The police need the community as much as the community needs the police. Trust is the bridge,” he noted.

Bello’s empirical studies, driven by advanced statistical tools like SPSS (Statistical Package for the Social Sciences), have provided hard data on how perceptions of fairness and justice shape public attitudes toward law enforcement. His research, published in leading academic journals and presented at international conferences, has drawn attention from policy experts and practitioners globally.

One of his notable contributions is his analysis of how transnational criminal networks ranging from drug trafficking syndicates to armed robbery gangs intersect with local crime patterns.

According to him, the conventional militarized responses often fail to address the underlying socio-economic and institutional gaps that fuel crime. “We need reforms that go beyond brute force,” he stated.

Among the key recommendations in his research are comprehensive, scenario-based police training, independent oversight bodies to enhance transparency, and institutional frameworks that foster community-police partnerships. “Policing must evolve from being reactive to being proactive, with strategies grounded in local realities and data-driven insights,” he added.

Dr. Bello’s advocacy for community-oriented policing has found resonance among multilateral organisations focusing on development and human security, particularly in Africa and the Global South. His work aligns with global calls for inclusive governance, placing communities at the heart of security strategies. “We can’t talk about sustainable peace without empowering the very communities affected by crime,” he emphasized.

Beyond academia, Dr. Bello continues to engage with civil society groups, youth organisations, and international bodies, pushing for collaborative approaches to policing. His research underscores that policing is not merely a law enforcement issue but a governance challenge requiring broad-based stakeholder involvement.

“Policing must be intelligent, accountable, and rooted in community realities. The future of public safety lies in responsive governance, not reactive enforcement,” Bello remarked. As crime becomes more complex and global, his human-centered approach offers a roadmap for law enforcement agencies seeking to rebuild public trust.

With his work gaining traction in policy circles, Bello has emerged as a key voice in the global discourse on police reform.