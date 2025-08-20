Nigerian community in Turkey commiserates with APC chairman over mother’s death

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO — The Nigerian community in Turkey has expressed condolences to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, following the death of his mother, late Mama Lydia Yilwatda.

In a condolence message issued on Monday, the President of the Nigerian Community in Turkey, Prince Emre Magboh, described the passage of Mama Lydia as a painful and irreplaceable loss.

“The death of a mother is a painful and irreplaceable loss. At this difficult time, I join you in mourning and in prayer,” Magboh said.

He prayed for God to grant Professor Yilwatda and his family the strength to bear the loss, while also asking for the peaceful repose of the deceased’s soul.

Magboh reassured the APC chairman of the solidarity and prayers of the Nigerian community in Turkey during the period of mourning.