Nigerian boy Hope rescued by aid worker graduates primary school

By Emmanuel Okogba

A young Nigerian boy named Hope, once rescued from life-threatening circumstances, has celebrated a remarkable milestone after graduating from primary school with top grades.

Rescued by Danish aid worker, Anja Ringgren Lovén, Hope’s story gained international attention years ago when he was saved following accusations of witchcraft that left him abandoned and vulnerable.

Since then, under the care and support of the humanitarian organization Land of Hope, he has defied all odds to thrive both academically and personally.

Sharing the update on her Facebook page, Lovén wrote: “Hope survived. He graduated this year and starts secondary school next month.

“His story is world famous and every day I look at him and feel so grateful for his incredible development.

“If you get to know Hope you are lucky because he is so very unique. Hope is deaf but despite that he is able to communicate using sign language.

“Hope graduated primary school with one of the highest grades.

“Not only is he very intelligent, he is a talented artist, an excellent dancer, he is very warm and caring and on top of that he has a great sense of humor.

“All the above makes me happy but some days it makes me think about the thousands of “Hope’s” out there who we will never get to know.

“Never get to know because their lives are short. Once a child is accused of being a witch it’s the end.

“But we will never give up. It’s an uphill battle but with your support to Land of Hope we will continue to save lives.