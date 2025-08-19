Nigerian-born Beninese striker Razak Omotoyossi dies at 39

Nigerian-born Beninese international Razak Omotoyossi has passed away at the age of 39, though the cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Omotoyossi, who was born in Nigeria but represented Benin on the international stage, rose to become one of the country’s most celebrated football icons. He earned 55 caps and scored 21 goals for the Squirrels, ranking among their all-time top scorers.

He etched his name into African football history during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, netting all four goals in Benin’s 4-1 triumph over Togo and finishing as joint top scorer of the campaign alongside Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o.

At club level, Omotoyossi enjoyed a globe-spanning career. He starred in Sweden with Helsingborgs IF, where he featured in the UEFA Champions League, before moving to France to play for FC Metz.

His professional journey also took him to Morocco, Egypt, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia.