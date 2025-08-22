Nigerian artiste Huziel set to release debut EP titled “Pigments of the Story”

Aneke Chidera Samuel, with stage name as HUZIEL, is set to release his debut EP titled “Pigments of the story.”

Speaking on his vision via a statement released on Friday, HUZIEL revealed that he is not just merely stepping onto the music scene; but he’s arriving with a story etched in every note and lyric.

He added that “Pigments of the Story” isn’t just a collection of songs; it’s an introduction of a soul who has breathed music since childhood, a narrative woven from the unique threads of his life.

HUZIEL’s origin story is steeped in the rich, resonant tones of gospel music. Raised in a devout Christian household, music wasn’t just a pastime; it was a way of life.

He revealed that his grandfather, a pioneering figure who established the first indigenous church in their village, inadvertently set the stage for his musical journey by ensuring a constant availability of instruments.

It was within these hallowed halls that HUZIEL’s passion ignited, first with the drums at the tender age of seven, then blossoming into a mastery of the keys and lead guitar during his secondary school years.

According to HUZIEL, his thirst for musical knowledge led him to music production during his second year of university, a pivotal moment that solidified his path.

He said: “The decision to leave university in my 300 level in 2021 was not a rash one, but a courageous leap of faith into the arms of my true calling: music.”

He added that it wasn’t a matter of inspiration striking; it was the undeniable pull of his innate talent, the realization that music was not just a skill, but his sole means of expression.

Concluding, the rising star said: “Pigments of the Story” is my invitation to the world, an opportunity to understand my perspective, my truth.”

HUZIEL further described his music as “generic and honest,” a fascinating paradox that speaks to his desire to create art that resonates universally while remaining deeply personal.

HUZIEL added that his ambition isn’t fame or fortune; it’s the profound desire to leave a mark on the world, to be remembered as an artist who fearlessly shared his truth through his music.

Finally he said: “Pigments of the Story” is the first brushstroke in what promises to be a vibrant and compelling portrait of an artist determined to make his voice heard.”