Nigerian army kills seven bandits in Katsina clash

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Nigerian army says its troops have killed seven suspected bandits in an operation in Katsina state.

The clash happened on Thursday in Baba village, Kankara local government area, after intelligence reports indicated the movement of armed men who had been attacking farming communities.

Officials say the gun battle lasted more than two hours. Four motorcycles reportedly belonging to the gang were seized at the scene.

Katsina State’s Commissioner for Internal Security, Nasir Mu’azu, praised what he called the “gallant” efforts of the troops and promised continued support for the security agencies.

The north-west has faced years of violence from armed groups known locally as bandits, who raid villages, abduct residents for ransom and disrupt farming. Katsina, the home state of former President Muhammadu Buhari, is among the states worst affected.

Authorities have urged local communities to share information with security forces as military operations continue across the region.

